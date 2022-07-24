A 45-year-old man has been charged with culpable negligence after his 8-year-old shot another child over the weekend. (Getty Images)

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate after two shootings happened in Greene County, including one where deputies with the sheriff’s office were involved.

Greene County Sheriff Matt Sasser said that around 1:14 a.m. on Sunday, deputies responded to Jones Village, located at 5976 Hwy. 258 South near the Greene/Lenoir county line, to a report of shots fired. Deputies found a large crowd in the area where a woman, 19, had been shot. The woman, who was not identified, was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

During the investigation, deputies reported additional shots were fired at the crowd from the woods across the road. Deputies became involved and later found a 22-year-old man had been shot. He was transported by EMS to a local hospital.

The SBI was then contacted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. As a result, the names of the deputies involved have not been released.

Sasser said due to the size of the crowd, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Snow Hill Police Department and the NC State Highway Patrol were contacted to assist initially with crowd control. Hwy 258 South between Grays Mill Road and the Lenoir County Line was still shut down while the crime scene was being processed by the NC SBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

Sasser said both people shot were in stable condition.