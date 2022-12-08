JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The State Bureau of Investigation has released the name of the woman who was shot and killed by an Onslow County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Thanksgiving

Anjanette Grube, Public Information Officer for the SBI, told WNCT’s Cheyenne Pagan the woman who was killed was Marie Foye, 42.

District Attorney Ernie Lee is also involved in the investigation with the SBI.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas said a call came in around noon to a home on Willow Street in Hubert, which is just off NC Hwy. 172. The incident began as a traffic stop. The officer involved noticed the woman had a gun in her vehicle.

No other information was provided on what led up to the shooting. Thomas said the officer involved was not shot. The officer, who was not named, has been placed on administrative leave, which is procedure, pending the completion of the investigation.