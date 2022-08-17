ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver’s license offices across the state.

Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27.

Beginning Sept. 6, another 10 offices will join 25 offices opening at 7 a.m., an hour earlier than normal, to provide walk-in services. These additional offices are Concord, Durham East, Fayetteville South, Hickory, High Point, Lexington, Lumberton, New Bern, Salisbury, and Wentworth.

A current list of offices with Saturdays and extended hours can be found here. Office hours for all locations can be found on NCDMV’s office locations webpage.

“We have had a very busy summer at DMV offices across our great state,” said NCDMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin. “Our staff continues to do its best to meet the needs of customers across our in the face of a severe labor shortage.”

Customers can visit MyNCDMV.gov any time day or night for services including driver’s license and ID renewals, ordering license or ID card duplicates, changing address (within NC), renewing vehicle registration & pay property taxes, ordering custom plates, and completing a voter registration application.

“We continue encourage customers to skip the trip to the DMV and do their business online, if at all possible,” Commissioner Goodwin said. “If you must come into a driver license office for service, please make an appointment well in advance. And finally, make sure you bring all the needed documentation with you on appointment day.”

Following the end of the COVID-19 State of Emergency on Aug. 15, road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

The lone remaining modification to DMV processes because of COVID-19, most recently extended under House Bill 650, is the temporary reduction in the amount of time a teen driver must hold a Level 1 Limited Learner Permit. Following the adoption of the Graduated Driver Licensing system in 1997, and until May 2021, a 16- or 17-year-old had to have their Level 1 permit for 12 months before they could advance to Level 2. That timeframe has been temporarily shortened to 6 months and will sunset at the end of the year.