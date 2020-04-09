Schedule set for final Work at Slocum Gate

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) Contract crews in Craven County have set a tentative schedule to complete the work on the bridge into Slocum Gate.

One lane in either or both directions of the U.S. 70 will be closed weekdays from just west of Hickman Hill Road to the light at Wal-Mart. The closures are expected to begin at 8 a.m. and finish by 4:30 p.m.

Work will begin April 13 and is scheduled to go through May 15.

The work includes final asphalt surfacing and pavement markings, shoulder work and restoring vegetation.

Drivers should use caution and slow down while crews are working in this area.

N.C. Department of Transportation began building the overpass in August 2017 and it opened to traffic in December 2019.

It’s a $24.4 million project that is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.