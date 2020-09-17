School advocates to hold virtual conversation with Governor about public education

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The G overnor will also participate in a virtual conversation about education during the pandemic.

Several groups invited the Governor and Lieutenant Governor so they can hear their views on best educating the students of North Carolina.

Governor Cooper accepted the invitation, however Dan F orest did not.

Public Schools First NC, The NC Parent-Teacher Association, and the Public School Forum of North Carolina are co-sponsoring this event on September 17 at 7 p.m.

This conversation comes after a superior judge lays out a plan of action for the state to meet the mandates of the long-running Leandro court case.

The two-decade-long case focuses on providing every child with a sound, basic education.

It’s open to the public but you will have to register a head of time. If you would like to attend you can sign up by clicking HERE.