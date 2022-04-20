GRIFTON, N.C. — At A Time for Science Museum in Grifton, you can celebrate Earth Day in a free and fun way.

To celebrate the beauty of Earth, they are offering:

  • Wagon rides through the forest
  • Guided educational hikes
  • Hands-on activities
  • Kayaking
  • Enjoying nature – and more
There will also be live music from special guests, Wyldwood Stringband. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

