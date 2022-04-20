GRIFTON, N.C. — At A Time for Science Museum in Grifton, you can celebrate Earth Day in a free and fun way.

Notable events in the history of Earth Day

To celebrate the beauty of Earth, they are offering:

Wagon rides through the forest

Guided educational hikes

Hands-on activities

Kayaking

Enjoying nature – and more

(A Time for Science illustration)

There will also be live music from special guests, Wyldwood Stringband. The event will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more about the event, click here.