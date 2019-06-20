Scientists say data shows shark population in NC coastal waters is actually down

THE NEPTUNE ISLANDS, SOUTH AUSTRALIA – JUNE 2014: A great white shark heads towards the camera, just below the surface of the water, taken at The Neptune Islands, South Australia, June 2014. THE infamous great white shark has been stigmatised as a bloodthirsty killer for decades but many enthusiasts are trying to finally rid of […]

We’re following up on a story we first brought you earlier this week, we told you how many fishermen in North Carolina say there are too many sharks.

They say the sharks make it hard for them to commercially fish for things like tuna because the sharks eat the fish before they can reel them in.

Scientists at the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City say their research shows shark populations in coastal waters are actually down.

They say sharks are actually not doing good in North Carolina waters.

Martin Benavides is a Ph.D. student at UNC Institute of Marine Sciences, he says, “The largest story we have seen in the data is the decline of almost all of our sharks, and some of the largest have declined by more than 90%.”

They attribute this to commercial and recreational fishing but they say that some of the shark populations are starting to slowly come back.

Benavides also agreed with NC fishermen, saying you can’t blame the recent shark attacks to the number of sharks in the water.

Benavides says 3 attacks a year is pretty standard.

