Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ NC man after girlfriend beaten, deputies say

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities are continuing to search for 26-year-old Alexander Wayne Gillett, who they say pistol-whipped his girlfriend Friday morning after she refused to help him break into a home in western Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office notified officials in Greensboro that Gillett could possibly be Guilford County. His last known address is in Greesnboro.

Gillett was later spotted in the Guilford County by Sheriff’s Office deputies. Deputies pursued Gillett on foot but he was able to get away. Deputies advised he wearing the same clothing from Friday, a black beanie, a gray jacket with a hood, gray pants, and camouflage knee-length boots. His hair is short in the back and long in the front, a style sometimes called a reverse mullet.

Greensboro Police officer saw Gillett near the Home Depot on Battleground Avenue but he was not captured.

Gillett is not in custody and is considered armed and dangerous.

Gillett is also wanted in Guilford County on multiple charges including second-degree burglary, safecracking, second-degree kidnapping, and assault by strangulation.

Anyone with any information about Gillett or his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Dylan Hendricks at (919) 245-2951. He is the lead investigator for this case.