Search continues for missing Beaufort County teen; SBI, FBI called in to assist

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The search continues for a Beaufort County teen who went missing on Tuesday.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Alexandra Pagliaro went missing from 240 Duke Street in Belhaven. She was last seen wearing a pink and white sweatshirt with gray sweatpants. She is 5-foot-6 and has long brown hair in a ponytail.

The sheriff’s office reports the FBI and NC SBI have been called in to assist in the search and to help handle leads that may come in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 946-7111.