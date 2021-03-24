Search crews looking for father, son who disappeared in Neuse River in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Wayne County officials were looking for a 5-year-old boy and a man who went missing after falling in the Neuse River in Wayne County Wednesday night.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the search was on by multiple departments, including fire and EMS, after a 5-year-old boy and his father fell into the water while fishing. The two went missing at a boat ramp off Hwy. 117 in Goldsboro, officials confirmed to WNCT.

CBS affiliate WNCN in Raleigh reports around 8 p.m., a call came in from someone who said they saw a father and son fishing off of a dock at the Goldsboro Boating Access Area off of U.S. 117. The caller said they saw the child slip in, spokesperson Joel Gillie said.

The father jumped in after him. A boat on the river stopped to help, too. Crews from various organizations were working to find the two, Gillie said to WNCN shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Members of the family were also at the scene Wednesday night. Officials did not release any names because the search was still ongoing.

Crews from the Goldsboro Fire Department, another volunteer fire department, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office dive team and Wayne County EMS were all on scene. Five boats were in the water and sonar was being used, Gillie said.

The river banks and surrounding land area have been searched.

Gillie said crews would remain on scene searching throughout the night as long as it is safe to do so.