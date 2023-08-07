LA GRANGE, N.C. (WNCT) — A search for a missing 19-year-old with autism continued on Monday in La Grange.

Shawn Christopher “Chris” Arndt-Spikes, who is also non-verbal, was reported missing to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday night around 8:30. A search for him began shortly after that included personnel from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir County Emergency Services, the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies. A private helicopter was also being used in the search.

Chris takes seizure medicine twice a day and it’s now been more than 18 hours since he last had it. If you see him, you’re asked not to approach him but immediately call 911 and give the operator his location.

“This is important to me and our whole department to find Chris,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “We appreciate all the help from the different agencies and the northern Lenoir County community in this search.”

Rogers added that if someone has an outbuilding or a carport to check there for the teen, too.