Search warrant leads to arrest in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) A search warrant leads to two people being arrested on drug charges.

On February 11 at approximately 6:00 A.M., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at 1412 McDearman Avenue.

During the execution, deputies said 44-year-old Clayon Anderson attempted to flee from the back door of the residence and was apprehended by perimeter units.

Deputies said a search of the residence revealed a total of 287 dosage units of Ecstasy, 50 dosage units of heroin, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a loaded Springfield XD-40 handgun, and approximately $1,200.

Also during the search deputies located a large quantity of wax paper bags which are commonly used to package heroin and the estimated number of bags could produce approximately 600 dosage units of heroin or more.

Another search was conducted and Deputies said they discovered the suspects were utilizing the building to grow marijuana.

The marijuana seized from the residence and outbuilding totaled to approximately 1,045 grams.

Anderson was charged with:

Trafficking ecstasy

Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

Manufacture marijuana

Maintain a vehicle to sell a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Resist/obstruct/delay a public officer

Anderson received a $150,000 bond.

57-year-old Brenda Woodley Barnette was charged with:

Trafficking ecstasy

Possession with intent to sell and deliver heroin,

Manufacture marijuana

Maintain a vehicle to sell a controlled substance

and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia,

Barnette received a $100,000 bond.

Anderson and Barnette had their first appearance on February 13.

Barnette has since posted bond and was released from the Nash County Jail.

Anderson is currently in custody at the Nash County Detention Center.