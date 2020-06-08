Search warrant results in offender charged with multiple drug charges

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On June 4 at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, Rocky Mount Police Department, and Nashville Police Department executed a search warrant at American Express Inn, Room # 224, based on numerous narcotic complaints from citizens.

Officials said, upon execution of the search warrant for Room # 224, law enforcement officers were able to locate 83 dosage units of heroin packaged for sales, 20.3 grams of raw Heroin, 2.3 grams of “crack” cocaine packaged for sale, 33.9 grams of marijuana packaged for sale, and a Hi-Point 9mm handgun in the room.

James Otis Davis Jr. also had several outstanding warrants for Sell/Deliver Heroin from 2019. James Otis Davis Jr. was taken into custody without incident.

Approximately eight months earlier, James Otis Davis Jr. was charged with similar charges after a search warrant was served at the same American Express Inn and is currently on bond for the charges.

Also, James Otis Davis Jr. is currently serving 24-months of probation for a 2018 conviction for Possession of Schedule I.

He received a $75,000 secured bond with the first appearance set in Nashville District Court for June 5.

Davis posted a bond on June 6.