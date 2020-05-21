Search warrant results in seizure of over $15,000 worth of ecstasy

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) A man has been arrested after officials said they found over $15,000 worth of ecstasy inside a residence in Rocky Mount.

On Thursday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Rocky Mount Police Department, and the Nashville Police Department executed a search warrant at 810 Gay Street in Rocky Mount.

The search warrant stemmed from a cooperative long-term investigation regarding the selling and distribution of MDMA pill by Chauncey Spriggs.

Once the search warrant was executed, law enforcement officers said they located 838 MDMA pills, a handgun, and marijuana within the residence.

The seized MDMA pills from this residence were designed to mimic candy and well-known cartoon characters.

Ecstasy pills can often be mixed with fentanyl, meth, or other dangerous drugs.

The search warrant yielded over 1528 ecstasy pills being seized.

Chauncey Spriggs was charged with one count of possession of marijuana, seven counts of maintain vehicle/dwelling/place controlled substance, seven counts of trafficking in MDA/MDMA, three counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver MDA/MDMA, and three counts of sell/deliver schedule I controlled substance.

Spriggs received a $100,000 bond with a first appearance set in Nashville District Court for Friday.

He was sent to the Nash County Detention Center.