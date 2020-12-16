Search warrant served in Goldsboro leads to stolen dirt bikes from West Virginia

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A Goldsboro man was arrested on a possession of stolen property charge following a search warrant that leads officials to stolen dirt bikes from West Virginia.

On Friday, Dec. 11, officers with the Goldsboro Police Department Patrol Division, Gang Suppression Unit and Selective Enforcement Unit responded to the area of North Berkeley Boulevard in reference to a report of dirt bikes driving in a careless and reckless manner.

During the investigation, information was obtained that led GSU and SEU officers to serve a search warrant of a storage unit on Parkway Drive on December 14. The search warrant led to the recovery of a dirt bike that previously had been reported stolen to the Elkins Police Department in West Virginia.

The renter of the storage unit, Rashawn Raymone Allen, 33, of Goldsboro, was charged with:

Possession of stolen property

Driving while license revoked

Careless and reckless driving

Allen was transported to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office where he was given a $2,500 bond.