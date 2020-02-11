Sears to close its doors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that a Sears store in Jacksonville is going to close its doors in the coming months.

The Marketing Director of Jacksonville Mall said in a statement:

“Sears has been a part of Jacksonville Mall since 1981, and we are very sad to see it close its doors. Their employees are part of the Jacksonville Mall family and we wish them the best of luck. Jacksonville Mall is committed to providing our customers with a quality shopping experience. While we are always identifying opportunities to bolster our mall collection, we are unable to comment on speculative deals, as they could jeopardize the deals and other transactions in-progress. It’s worth noting that PREIT has an extensive track record in repurposing department stores having replaced a dozen stores with over 25 new tenants in the past 2 years. We will keep our shoppers and the community abreast of information when it can be shared publicly, and look forward to announcing exciting updates in the future. Please be sure to check out our mall website and sign up to receive emails for the latest news on special events and store openings!”

According to TransformCo, the Sears store at 344 Jacksonville Mall is set to close in the coming months.