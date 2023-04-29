KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — An event was held Saturday for a Kinston woman who survived a violent attack but was left with a traumatic brain injury.

Friends, family and others within the community came together for the 2nd annual Nell Pittman Day. The event served as a fundraiser, walk-a-thon and resource fair.

Pittman is receiving 24-hour home care after the attack. The event was held to bring awareness to victims of violent crimes and to highlight local amenities available to aging adults. It was also done to help raise funds for her home care.

“We have these fundraisers, we’re gonna have to have them every quarter to help us with her in-home care expenses,” said event organizer Hernika Cannon. “It’s very expensive to have someone there 24 hours, so what we’re doing is getting the community involved in just helping us get her care.”

If you missed the event and want to help, you can get more information from the above flyer.