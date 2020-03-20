Second case of COVID-19 identified in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A second case of COVID-19 has been identified in Pitt County, officials said.

Pitt County’s Health Director, Dr. John Silvernail was notified by the Florida Department of Health on Friday that a Pitt County resident, visiting Florida, was evaluated in a Florida emergency department on March 12 and was tested for COVID-19.

This adult female was placed on isolation pending test results, which were reported to Pitt County Health Department today as positive.

This individual remains at home, in isolation and is doing well.

This travel-related case is being evaluated by the Pitt County Health Department communicable disease staff.

Since this individual has been in home isolation upon returning to Pitt County, no one in the Pitt County community has been exposed to this case.