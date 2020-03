This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

(WNCT) Martin-Tyrrell-Washington District Health has announced the second positive confirmed case of COVID-19 in Washington County.

The rapid test was collected on Monday, officials said.

The patient is a resident of Washington County and was tested in another county.

There are no positive confirmed cases in Martin or Tyrrell County.

The patient is currently in isolation and close contacts have been notified.