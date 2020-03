Digital generated image of macro view of the corona virus. (Getty Images)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department has received notification of a

second positive case of COVID-19.

This patient tested positive in Wake County and remains hospitalized in Wake County since March 6.

The State of North Carolina tracks cases by home address and this patient has an address in Wayne County.

At this time, the Wayne County Health Department is awaiting further information on this case as it is outside the County.