Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Duplin County.

This is Duplin County’s second confirmed case since COVID-19 was reported in the state of North

Carolina.

Duplin County Health Department was notified of the positive test on Friday by the resident’s primary care physician.

It has been determined by the Health Department, that this case was a result of travel-related contact with someone having COVID-19.

Duplin County Health Department staff are monitoring the individual and are following up with all

persons identified as close contact with the case.

The patient, along with their family, are currently following isolation protocol at home in accordance with CDC protocol and are under the supervision

of Duplin County Health Department.