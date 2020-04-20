Second GREAT driver tests positive for COVID-19

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, the City of Greenville learned that a second employee of the City’s GREAT bus transit system has tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee last worked on April 14, operating a bus on Route 6.

The employee was sent home for self-monitoring on that day after the City was informed that one of its transit drivers had tested positive for COVID-19.

A second driver who was also sent home to self-monitor has tested negative for the virus.

City officials are encouraging everyone who traveled on Route 6 during the April 13-14 timeframe to monitor their condition.

The City is strongly recommending that all riders of the GREAT buses wear masks in an ongoing effort to ensure the health and safety of drivers and riders.

Beginning Tuesday, buses will be limited to no more than 20 passengers until further notice.

The City has been following federal guidance for public transit since early March, and additional steps taken thus far include:

The suppliance of personal protective equipment for drivers.

The reduction of routes from six routes to three.

The elimination of fares to limit interaction between drivers and riders.

The loading and unloading of passengers from the rear of buses to reduce exposure.

The cleaning of buses two times per day.

Signage on buses about germs and social distancing.

The City is continuing to evaluate GREAT bus routes and levels of service and will make additional modifications as needed.