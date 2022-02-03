Second prescribed burn to be held Thursday in Croatan National Forest

NEW BERN, N.C. – The Croatan National Forest is planning to conduct a 1,997-acre prescribed burn Thursday in Carteret County near the communities of Whitehouse Forks and Newport on Millis Road, 10 miles west of Newport.

The goal of the burn is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires. The burn will also improve habitat for fire-adapted species such as the endangered Red Cockaded Woodpecker and will help restore the longleaf pine ecosystem.

A helicopter will be used to implement the burn. The public should be aware of firefighters working in the area and avoid Millis Road if possible.

Consideration for firefighter and public safety is the highest priority. No roads or trails will be closed, but the public should be aware of the potential for smoke in the area along with firefighter traffic.