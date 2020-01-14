Second raccoon tests positive for rabies in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) A second raccoon has tested positive for rabies in Morehead City, officials said.

On Monday, the Carteret County Animal Control responded to a call for service involving a potentially rabid raccoon in the vicinity of Glenn Grove Mobile Home Park.

The raccoon did not have any known contact with any humans or pets.

The raccoon was euthanized and the specimen was submitted to the State Public Health Lab for rabies testing.

On Tuesday, Carteret County Animal Control received results indicating the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

“This is the second positive rabies case in wildlife this month. Animal Control encourages the public to be aware of the presence of wildlife when enjoying their time outdoors.

This includes monitoring the time pets stay outside unattended to ensure there has not been any wildlife/pet interaction.

It is important to note seeing wildlife during daylight hours does not necessarily mean the animal is potentially rabid.

Signs of rabies in wildlife can include excessive aggression, problems with balance/coordination, and lack of fear,” states Lauren Anderson, Carteret County Animal Control Supervisor.

To report wildlife displaying abnormal behavior, contact Animal Control by calling 911.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure to rabies, visit

http://epi.publichealth.nc.gov/cd/rabies/control.html