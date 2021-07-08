Second suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder surrenders to Goldboro police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – A second suspect wanted on an attempted first-degree murder charge has surrendered to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at approximately 10:22 p.m. a Goldsboro police officer parked next to the intersection of Berkeley Blvd. and Elm Street observed a male shot in the back as he was jumping out of a vehicle stopped at the intersection.

The victim, Corey Antonia Gibbs, Jr., a then 24-year old male, of Goldsboro was initially treated on the scene, by an off-duty EMS worker and later taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital for treatment before being airlifted to Vidant Health Care in Greenville.

On Wednesday, July 7, at approximately 5:07 a.m. Geno Tyrone Pridgen, Jr. surrendered to a Goldsboro Police Department Warrant Officer without incident at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office.

Pridgen was arrested for outstanding felony warrants including:

Attempted first degree murder

Robbery with a dangeoru weapon

Attempted robbery with a dangerus weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous wepon

Possession of a stolen otor vehicle

He was placed into custody at the Wayne County Jail on a $250,000 bond, pending his first court appearance, which was scheduled for Thursday, July 8 at 9 aa.m.