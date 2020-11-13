Section of highway closing for pipe replacement in Carteret County

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) A section of a Carteret County highway is scheduled to be closed next week while the N.C. Department of Transportation crews replaces a storm drainage pipe.

N.C. 58 is set to be closed near Bucks Corner Road from 7:30 a.m. November 16 through 4 p.m. November 20.

There will be two detours; one will be prohibited to tractor-trailers.

The vehicle-only detour will utilize Bucks Corner Road and Whitehouse Fork Road.

The tractor-trailer and long-wheel based vehicle detour will follow U.S. 17, Belgrade-Swansboro Road, and N.C. 24.

Drivers should anticipate needing extra time for their commute throughout the week and use caution when traveling around the work zone.

