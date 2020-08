KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A section of Interstate 40 in Duplin County has been dedicated to a former North Carolina senator.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, two highway signs now proclaim a couple of miles of the interstate as “Senator Charles W. Albertson Highway.”

The former senator served 22 years in the state’s general assembly, making him the longest-serving legislator from Duplin County.