Section of Lenoir County Highway to close over the weekend

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) A section of a Lenoir County Highway is scheduled to close this weekend as N.C. Department of Transportation contractors continues to work on the C.F. Harvey Parkway extension project.

N.C. 58 will close in both directions just north of the intersection at N.C. 148 beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27.

The highway will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, March 30 and during the closure, crews will install concrete bridge girders.

Drivers will use the following detours:

N.C. 58 South traffic will use Taylor Heath Road, Hugo Road to N.C. 58

N.C. 58 North traffic will use Hugo Road, Taylor Heath Road to N.C. 58

To access N.C. 148 from N.C. 58 South: Taylor Heath Road, Hugo Road, N.C. 58 to N.C. 148

N.C. 148 can still be accessed from N.C. 58 North.

Drivers should expect their commute to take extra time and plan ahead. NCDOT also urges those driving in the area to slow down and use caution around crews.

By extending C.F Harvey Parkway by 5.8 miles, connectivity will improve in northern Kinston between U.S. 70, N.C. 58 and N.C. 11.

The $73.5 million project is expected to be completed in 2021, with vegetation work finishing in 2022.