ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. – The N.C. Department of Transportation will be closing a five-mile section of eastbound U.S. 64 in Martin County at 6 a.m. on Monday to perform bridge maintenance and repair.

NCDOT’s Bridge Maintenance Division will be performing repairs on the highway’s eastbound bridge over Huskanaw Swamp. A detour will be in place at Exit 502, taking eastbound traffic onto N.C. 903 South, then to Alt. U.S. 64 East, and back to U.S. 64 at Exit 507.

NCDOT urges drivers to take the closure into account when planning their travels, pay attention to detour signage and drive carefully through the detour route. Crews plan to reopen the highway by the end of the day Monday.



For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.