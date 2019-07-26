Security camera programs at Kinston, Snow Hill police departments

The Kinston and Snow Hill police departments are looking for the community’s help.

Any residents or business owners that have surveillance cameras around their home or business are eligible to sign up for either the Kinston Photo Bomb Project or the Snow Hill Blockbuster program.

“You give us your name, address, telephone number, we put you in a database if you have security cameras at your home or business so if we have crime that is happening in that neighborhood that we may think security cameras can help us uh we can look on our photo bomb list and see who’s in those neighborhoods and we can go and check their cameras,” says Sargent Poole with Kinston PD.

The Kinston photo bomb project started in 2017 but the police department is looking to grow their list.

Snow hill police department’s program just launched yesterday and they are excited to get started.

The two security camera footage programs share different names, but they work the same way in both communities.

Ethlyn Kennedy works at a local business in downtown Kinston.

“Oh, i think it’s great because you might as well utilize what’s already there it’s not, it doesn’t cost the police anything to come here and say can i see your surveillance video,” she says.

Police say that a lot of crimes these days are solved by a simple clip of footage or a photo from somewhere.

If you have security cameras keep in mind that you can help solve crimes in your community by signing up with the police department.

If you are looking to sign up with the Kinston police department you can call 252-939-3183 or email josh.poole@ci.kinston.nc.

If you would like to sign up with the Snow Hill police department you can reach an officer at any time by calling 252-560-9022.