Security changes aboard Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Visitors and active duty military members can see a change accessing Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune.

Officials on the base say people accessing the base will be subject to random security checks and can expect an increase in wait times.

Nat Fahy, Director of Communications Strategy and Operations aboard Camp Lejeune says an increase in security is a common procedure.

It happens when there’s an increased risk of terrorist activity or threats made against military installations, such as in the case of the increased tensions with Iran.

Fahy addresses the threats that have been made from Iran and how those threats are taken into account with Camp Lejeune’s security measures.

“We have to take a look at that always, and do some self-reflection and determine that if it can happen across the ocean, it can easily happen here. In this current day and age, with the global war on terrorism ongoing since 2001, if things can happen there, they can happen easily happen over here,” said Fahy.

Fahy mentioned military installations across the east have been at Forced Protection Bravo since 2015. That means bases are at an elevated heightened awareness because of possible terrorist activity.

Officials ask visitors or those accessing the base to have their ID on hand and be patient during this time.