GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2020 5-year estimate median household income.

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning counties in North Carolina.

1 / 50Canva

#50. Cumberland County

– Median household income: $48,177

— 14.9% below state average, 25.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.1%

— #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #2,124 highest among all counties nationwide

2 / 50Bud Davis, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Pamlico County

– Median household income: $48,531

— 14.3% below state average, 25.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.7%

— #1,656 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%

— #2,090 highest among all counties nationwide

3 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Mitchell County

– Median household income: $48,841

— 13.8% below state average, 24.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 15.9%

— #2,347 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #2,063 highest among all counties nationwide

4 / 50Donald Lee Pardue // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Randolph County

– Median household income: $48,984

— 13.5% below state average, 24.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 16.5%

— #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #2,039 highest among all counties nationwide

5 / 50Nikola Spasic Photography // Shutterstock

#46. Pitt County

– Median household income: $49,337

— 12.9% below state average, 24.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.0%

— #2,008 highest among all counties nationwide

6 / 50BrendaByrneGreene // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Nash County

– Median household income: $49,949

— 11.8% below state average, 23.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.7%

— #1,942 highest among all counties nationwide

7 / 50Dennis Brown // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Davidson County

– Median household income: $50,454

— 10.9% below state average, 22.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 18.5%

— #1,874 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,878 highest among all counties nationwide

8 / 50Susan C. Griffin // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Perquimans County

– Median household income: $51,036

— 9.9% below state average, 21.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,683 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.1%

— #1,820 highest among all counties nationwide

9 / 50AlexiusHoratius // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Rowan County

– Median household income: $51,054

— 9.9% below state average, 21.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.0%

— #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,819 highest among all counties nationwide

10 / 50CZmarlin — Christopher Ziemnowicz // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Hoke County

– Median household income: $51,140

— 9.7% below state average, 21.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,572 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%

— #1,808 highest among all counties nationwide

11 / 50Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Alexander County

– Median household income: $51,329

— 9.4% below state average, 21.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

— #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,778 highest among all counties nationwide

12 / 50Warren LeMay from Cincinnati, OH, United States // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Transylvania County

– Median household income: $51,509

— 9.1% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,755 highest among all counties nationwide

13 / 50Canva

#38. Haywood County

– Median household income: $51,548

— 9.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.4%

— #1,721 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,747 highest among all counties nationwide

14 / 50Anya Douglas // Shutterstock

#37. Onslow County

– Median household income: $51,560

— 9.0% below state average, 20.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 17.3%

— #2,100 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.5%

— #1,746 highest among all counties nationwide

15 / 50Warren LeMay // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Alamance County

– Median household income: $51,580

— 8.9% below state average, 20.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.7%

— #1,324 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,741 highest among all counties nationwide

16 / 50Jacalyn Engler // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Stokes County

– Median household income: $51,668

— 8.8% below state average, 20.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,668 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,728 highest among all counties nationwide

17 / 50Limozine // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Polk County

– Median household income: $52,125

— 8.0% below state average, 19.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.4%

— #1,543 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #1,655 highest among all counties nationwide

18 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lee County

– Median household income: $52,294

— 7.7% below state average, 19.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,626 highest among all counties nationwide

19 / 50Upstateherd // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Gaston County

– Median household income: $53,474

— 5.6% below state average, 17.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

— #1,288 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,505 highest among all counties nationwide

20 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Forsyth County

– Median household income: $53,583

— 5.4% below state average, 17.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.0%

— #1,126 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,493 highest among all counties nationwide

21 / 50Canva

#30. Craven County

– Median household income: $53,894

— 4.9% below state average, 17.1% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,436 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,458 highest among all counties nationwide

22 / 50Kenneth C. Zirkel // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Stanly County

– Median household income: $54,104

— 4.5% below state average, 16.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

— #1,575 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.6%

— #1,438 highest among all counties nationwide

23 / 50Canva

#28. Pasquotank County

– Median household income: $54,439

— 3.9% below state average, 16.2% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,343 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%

— #1,401 highest among all counties nationwide

24 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Harnett County

– Median household income: $54,565

— 3.7% below state average, 16.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 20.3%

— #1,558 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%

— #1,386 highest among all counties nationwide

25 / 50Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#26. Catawba County

– Median household income: $54,690

— 3.4% below state average, 15.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,372 highest among all counties nationwide

26 / 50Canva

#25. Guilford County

– Median household income: $54,794

— 3.3% below state average, 15.7% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #932 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.4%

— #1,365 highest among all counties nationwide

27 / 50Nagel Photography // Shutterstock

#24. Buncombe County

– Median household income: $55,032

— 2.8% below state average, 15.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #1,337 highest among all counties nationwide

28 / 50PatGallery // Shutterstock

#23. New Hanover County

– Median household income: $56,689

— 0.1% above state average, 12.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #759 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%

— #1,192 highest among all counties nationwide

29 / 50EbonyEaton // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Granville County

– Median household income: $56,924

— 0.5% above state average, 12.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.1%

— #866 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.5%

— #1,167 highest among all counties nationwide

30 / 50Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Person County

– Median household income: $57,323

— 1.2% above state average, 11.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.1%

— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,116 highest among all counties nationwide

31 / 50Canva

#20. Carteret County

– Median household income: $57,871

— 2.2% above state average, 11.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

— #1,025 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #1,070 highest among all counties nationwide

32 / 50Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Franklin County

– Median household income: $58,172

— 2.7% above state average, 10.5% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 22.9%

— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #1,052 highest among all counties nationwide

33 / 50Anthony Ricci // Shutterstock

#18. Henderson County

– Median household income: $58,928

— 4.0% above state average, 9.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.0%

— #1,001 highest among all counties nationwide

34 / 50Washuotaku // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $59,592

— 5.2% above state average, 8.3% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 26.3%

— #754 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #931 highest among all counties nationwide

35 / 50iofoto // Shutterstock

#16. Brunswick County

– Median household income: $59,763

— 5.5% above state average, 8.0% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

— #1,020 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.6%

— #912 highest among all counties nationwide

36 / 50Indy beetle // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Pender County

– Median household income: $60,044

— 6.0% above state average, 7.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 25.4%

— #837 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #891 highest among all counties nationwide

37 / 50Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Johnston County

– Median household income: $61,806

— 9.1% above state average, 4.9% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.4%

— #587 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.8%

— #764 highest among all counties nationwide

38 / 50Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Davie County

– Median household income: $62,028

— 9.5% above state average, 4.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 27.0%

— #698 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #746 highest among all counties nationwide

39 / 50Travis K. Witt // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Iredell County

– Median household income: $62,551

— 10.4% above state average, 3.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.2%

— #601 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

— #714 highest among all counties nationwide

40 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Durham County

– Median household income: $62,812

— 10.9% above state average, 3.4% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 30.2%

— #473 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.5%

— #701 highest among all counties nationwide

41 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#10. Moore County

– Median household income: $63,324

— 11.8% above state average, 2.6% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.3%

— #596 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.2%

— #671 highest among all counties nationwide

42 / 50Thomas T. Waterman, Photographer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Camden County

– Median household income: $63,834

— 12.7% above state average, 1.8% below national average

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

— #647 highest among all counties nationwide

43 / 50MarkVanDykePhotography // Shutterstock

#8. Dare County

– Median household income: $65,420

— 15.5% above state average, 0.7% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 28.0%

— #619 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.1%

— #553 highest among all counties nationwide

44 / 50digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#7. Mecklenburg County

– Median household income: $69,240

— 22.2% above state average, 6.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

— #325 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 7.8%

— #403 highest among all counties nationwide

45 / 50KAD Photo // Shutterstock

#6. Chatham County

– Median household income: $69,799

— 23.2% above state average, 7.4% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 36.0%

— #259 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.2%

— #386 highest among all counties nationwide

46 / 50PHHI // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Cabarrus County

– Median household income: $71,177

— 25.7% above state average, 9.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.9%

— #359 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

— #347 highest among all counties nationwide

47 / 50aceshot1 // Shutterstock

#4. Currituck County

– Median household income: $73,741

— 30.2% above state average, 13.5% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 32.2%

— #377 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

— #282 highest among all counties nationwide

48 / 50Bryan Pollard // Shutterstock

#3. Orange County

– Median household income: $74,803

— 32.1% above state average, 15.1% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 38.1%

— #214 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.2%

— #266 highest among all counties nationwide

49 / 50Beckycafferylepage // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Union County

– Median household income: $82,557

— 45.8% above state average, 27.0% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 40.5%

— #162 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.6%

— #164 highest among all counties nationwide

50 / 50Bz3rk // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Wake County

– Median household income: $83,567

— 47.5% above state average, 28.6% above national average

– Households earning over $100k: 41.6%

— #139 highest among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%