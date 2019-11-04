Sen. Jim Perry added to committee appointed to prepare congressional redistricting plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Senator Jim Perry has been added to the committee appointed to prepare and recommend to the 2019 General Assembly a congressional redistricting plan.

The Joint Select Committee on Congressional Redistricting is established by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives pursuant to G.S. 120-19.6(a1), Rule 31 of the Permanent Rules of the Senate for the Regular Session of the 2019 General Assembly, and Rule 26(a) of the Permanent Rules of the House of Representatives for the Regular Session of the 2019 General Assembly.

The Committee will consist of 18 members.

President Pro Tempore Appointments:

Sen. Ralph Hise, Co-Chair

Sen. Warren Daniel

Sen. Chuck Edwards

Sen. Paul Newton

Sen. Jim Perry

Sen. Dan Blue

Sen. Ben Clark

Speaker of the House Appointments:

Rep. Kelly Hastings

Rep. Robert Reives

Sen. Toby Fitch

Rep. David Lewis, Co-Chair

Rep. Destin Hall, Co-Chair

Rep. Elmer Floyd

Rep. Ed Goodwin

Rep. Pricey Harrison

Rep. John Torbett

Rep. Harry Warren

Rep. Shelly Willingham

In response to the recent Order of Injunctive Relief of the three-judge panel in the Superior Court of North Carolina in the matter of Harper v. Lewis (File No. 19-CVS-12667; Wake County), the Committee will prepare and recommend to the 2019 General Assembly a congressional redistricting plan.

The Committee may consider subsequent orders as may be entered by the three-judge panel in Harper v. Lewis, or by any other state or federal courts that may enter orders related to the Committee’s task.

The Committee, while in the discharge of its official duties, may exercise all powers provided for under G.S. 120-19 and Article 5A of Chapter 120 of the General Statutes.

The Committee shall convene its first meeting at 1:00 PM on Tuesday in Room 544 of the Legislative Office Building.

The Committee shall effect its submission by filing its recommended congressional redistricting plan with the Office of the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Legislative Library. The Committee shall terminate upon written notice from the President Pro Tempore and the Speaker of the House.