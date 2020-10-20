Sen. Perry, Mayor Hardy announce funding for flash flood study

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Senator Jim Perry and Kinston Mayor Don Hardy announced the next steps in the effort to address Kinston’s flash flooding concerns.

After flooding in August from an intense summer thunderstorm, Perry and Hardy worked to bring people together to discuss possible solutions.

Senator Perry requested assistance from the Division of Mitigation Services and Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), to discuss mitigation solutions for repeated flooding incidents in the area.

As a result of these discussions, EDF, in support of the City of Kinston, is releasing a Request for Proposals to complete a flood mitigation study of the Adkin Branch Watershed.

The key outcome of the flood mitigation study will be the development of detailed models of the watershed and estimates of the stormwater reductions required to address flooding at critical places in Kinston.

This data will inform the evaluation of potential flood solutions and equip Senator Perry, and Mayor Hardy, with a roadmap for cutting edge flood reduction efforts.

For more information about the Request for Proposals or to receive a copy of the RFP, contact Will McDow at wmcdow@edf.org.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is November 13.