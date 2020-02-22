Sen. Sanders to visit ENC for midweek service, forum on poverty

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders I-Vt., smiles during his campaign event in Carson City, Nev., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to North Carolina to hear the stories of poor and low-wealth people at an Interfaith Ash Wednesday service and forum led by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II.

Sanders is the third presidential candidate to visit Greenleaf Chrisitan Church, where Rev. Barber is the senior pastor.

These visits follow demands by the Poor People’s Campaign that the Democratic presidential candidates hold a debate focused only on poverty.

Rev. Barber is co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival and president of Repairers of the Breach, one of the organizers of the campaign.

Doors for the general public will open at 6:00 p.m.