Senator Harry Brown announces retirement

Raleigh, N.C. (WNCT)– Eight-term Jacksonville State Senator Harry Brown (R-Onslow) announced he will not seek re-election.

He made the planned announcement on a local radio station in his district this week.

Brown, who serves as Majority Leader for the Senate Republicans, has served in the General Assembly since 2004.

Senator Brown said, “After nearly 16 years in the Senate, I feel like it’s the appropriate time to focus on my family and businesses. When I was first elected, I ran on three things: do something for career and technical education, tax policy, and term limits.

“With the completion of Onslow County School’s regional skills center and North Carolina’s tax climate being one of the best in the nation, I felt it was time to check off the last goal, so to say.”

Brown has been the lead budget writer in the Senate since 2014.

His leadership helped bolster balanced budgets since the Republicans took the majority in the General Assembly, with the state seeing regular revenue surpluses.

Brown’s leadership has expanded opportunities for rural communities through access to broadband and the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund.

Brown, who represents several military bases, helped North Carolina keep its status as one of the most military-friendly states in the nation.

He’s sponsored legislation to protect military bases and allow non-resident military personnel to purchase hunting and fishing licenses at resident prices.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said, “I’m thankful for Senator Brown’s leadership in the Senate. From day one he’s been dedicated to improving the lives of rural North Carolinians. He’ll be missed by all in the Senate, but I’m happy he’ll have the opportunity to focus on his businesses and spend time with his five grandchildren.”

Brown lists among his proudest achievements transformative budgeting practices that have helped fund school construction projects in struggling districts, common-sense regulatory reform, expanding economic opportunities in rural North Carolina and controlling government spending.

Senator Brent Jackson (R-Sampson) said, “Senator Brown has been a consistent voice for so many in our state – from hurricane-battered Jones County all the way to the thousands of U.S. Marines that call North Carolina home.”

Senator Kathy Harrington (R-Gaston) said, “I’ve enjoyed working with Senator Brown all these years. His steadfast leadership on the budget and in the caucus has put North Carolina on better financial footing. No matter what, he’s always found ways to support the victims of natural disasters and military families. His guidance will be felt throughout the state for years to come.”