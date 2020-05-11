Sentry Insurance Foundation Donates $50,000 to United Way of Wayne County for COVID-19 relief support

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Sentry Insurance Foundation announced ON Monday they are donating $50,000 to United Way of Wayne County in Goldsboro, as part of a $1.07 million commitment to organizations across the country for COVID-19 relief support.

The mutual insurer’s efforts are focused on making a direct impact at the community level, with donations to local United Way organizations across the country, as well as making contributions in honor of customers who have adjusted their operations in response to the changing needs of the country.

“At Sentry, we’re committed to helping those we serve get through this very difficult time,” said Pete McPartland, chairman of the board, president, and CEO of Sentry and chairman of the Sentry Foundation. “We also understand help is needed at the heart of our communities. By partnering with local organizations—from United Way to other community groups—we hope to lift up our communities and work together to overcome the obstacles we face.”

In the last few weeks, United Way of Wayne County has seen a huge increase in calls from people looking for food, financial assistance, and housing.