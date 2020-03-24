Service changes for inspections, environment health, and planning departments in Wayne County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Building Inspections, Environmental Health, and Planning Departments, located on the 3rd floor of the Jeffreys Building at 134 N. John Street, will be limited public access starting Wednesday, March 25 at 8 a.m. as a continuing effort to practice social distancing.

Customers are encouraged to continue conducting business with these departments through email, phone, mail, and website resources.

For information on how to obtain services, please contact Building Inspections at 919-731-1169, Environmental Health at 919-731-1174, or the Planning Department at 919-731-1650.

Wayne County officials say, “Wayne County Government is committed to providing services to our residents and we ask for patience as we make needed changes to protect the health and safety of the public and our employees. Please continue to follow updates on COVID-19 response from Wayne County by visiting www.waynegov.com/coronavirus.”