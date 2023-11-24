WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-vehicle collision Thursday night sent seven people to the hospital, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

Officials responded to Prison Camp Road near Allen Williams Road around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday. Troopers said a passenger car traveling northbound on Prison Camp Road crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a passenger car traveling south.

The driver and four passengers of the vehicle traveling south were transported to ECU Health in Greenville with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the centerline had two passengers in it. The driver and one passenger were transported to ECU Health with serious injuries while the other passenger was treated and released at the scene of the collision.

The collision remained under investigation Friday evening.