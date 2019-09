NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Several agencies came together to participate in speed enforcement in Craven County.

The New Bern Police Department Traffic Enforcement Unit partnered with the Craven County Sheriffs Office, the Bridgeton Police Department, and River Bend Police Department to conduct speed enforcement.

The event occurred on U.S. Highway 70.

According to officials, 15 citations were issued during the event.