Several agencies respond to car on fire in Mount Olive

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) – Several agencies responded to a vehicle fire in Wayne County Saturday morning.

According to the Mount Olive Fire Department’s Facebook page, fire departments were dispatched to a Mount Olive warehouse shortly after 5:30 p.m.

When units arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle in flames next to the structure.

Mount Olive Fire Department was able to quickly put out the fire. Dudley Fire Department and Indian Springs Volunteer Fire Department also worked to contain the situation.

There was no damage to the building. The car is considered a total loss.

The driver of the car was not in the vehicle at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.