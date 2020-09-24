Several coyotes removed at MCB Camp Lejeune after service members bitten

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune are sounding the all-clear for coyotes after several service members were attacked by one of the animals.

9OYS reported last month that three marines and a sailor were bitten by a coyote while out on night-time runs.

Wildlife workers on the base say they’ve removed several coyotes and are not finding any more evidence of the animals.

They’re still advising people to avoid running in areas with little or no lighting and on trails with plant overgrowth.

They also say anyone who encounters a wild animal should make noise, make yourself appear as big as possible, avoid turning your back on the animals, and walk away.

Previous story:

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A base in the East is dealing with an intruder, one of the four-legged variety.

Marine Corps Base commanders say a coyote has bitten three Marines and a Sailor in the last two weeks.

Each incident happened when the service members were running late at night.

Officials say they’ve been seeing coyotes on base for years.

Camp Lejeune’s Natural Resources Manager believes one animal is behind these attacks.

“All the instances where there was a bite, all kind of, very familiar, the same chain of events occurred, so we think it’s one animal, but it’s just an educated case,” said Martin Korenek, MCB Camp Lejeune’s Natural Resources Manager.

The four injured service members are okay after the attacks.

Officials are working to find the animal responsible.

For now, they’re recommending people avoid running at night.