Several employees of Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office test positive for COVID-19

BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Officials with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office confirms several employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

After consulting with the Pamlico County Health Department, Pamlico County Emergency Management, and the Pamlico County Manager, Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis has made the decision that Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice.

The following statement was released from Chris Davis, Pamlico County Sheriff:

“This decision was made to protect our citizens and to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 in our community. Also, all Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office employees will be tested for COVID- 19. Furthermore, all Pamlico County inmates will be tested. We do not necessarily believe that any inmates or citizens within Pamlico County have been in contact with any employee that has tested positive for Covid-19, however, we are taking these precautions in the best interest of our community. As always, we will continue the essential duties of the Office of The Sheriff.”