GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $110,000 in youth literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

North Carolina recipients are below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The North Carolina grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 9,700 individuals in the state.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

North Carolina recipients include: