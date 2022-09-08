GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. — The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of more than $110,000 in youth literacy grants to North Carolina nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools.

The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the country and aim to narrow the gap between learners’ needs and programs’ financial resources by providing books, technology, equipment or materials to youth education programs.

North Carolina recipients are below, and a comprehensive list of grant recipients may be found online at www.dgliteracy.org. The North Carolina grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 9,700  individuals in the state.

“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the Foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through today’s grant announcement,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”

North Carolina recipients include:

Organization NameCityCounty Grant Amount
Citygate Dream CenterBurlingtonALAMANCE $              1,150
Smith Elementary SchoolBurlingtonALAMANCE $              2,700
Gamewell MiddleLenoirCALDWELL $              3,000
Harkers Island Elementary SchoolHarkers IslandCARTERET $              3,000
Jenkins ElementaryHickoryCATAWBA $              1,000
Glendale Acres Elementary SchoolFayettevilleCUMBERLAND $              1,000
South Davie Middle SchoolMocksvilleDAVIE $              3,500
Diversity Nurtures Achievements Community Youth CenterWarsawDUPLIN $              3,000
Glenn Elementary SchoolDurhamDURHAM $              3,900
Carter G Woodson SchoolWinston-SalemFORSYTH $              3,000
Lowell ElementaryLowellGASTON $              2,750
Buckland Elementary SchoolGatesGATES $              2,500
Central Middle SchoolGatesvilleGATES $              2,000
Butner-Stem Middle SchoolButnerGRANVILLE $              2,250
Care/ Child Abuse Resource And EducationLittletonHALIFAX $              3,500
Bright BlessingsMooresvilleIREDELL $              2,250
East Mcdowell Middle SchoolMarionMCDOWELL $              3,000
Augustine Literacy Project® – CharlotteCharlotteMECKLENBURG $              4,000
Niner University Elementary School SchoolCharlotteMECKLENBURG $              2,500
Care Group, Inc.Southern PinesMOORE $              3,000
Brigade Boys & Girls ClubWilmingtonNEW HANOVER $              2,000
Williston Middle SchoolWilmingtonNEW HANOVER $              3,000
Students To ScholarsChapel HillORANGE $              4,000
Girls For EmpowermentElizabeth CityPASQUOTANK $              3,500
Third Street Education CenterGreenvillePITT $              4,000
Guy B. Teachey Elementary SchoolAsheboroRANDOLPH $              3,000
Raider Elite YouthRockinghamRICHMOND $              2,000
Buffalos Concerned For Youth, Inc.SalisburyROWAN $              4,000
Rowan County Literacy CouncilSalisburyROWAN $              3,500
Sampson-Clinton Public Library SystemClintonSAMPSON $              3,000
Sycamore Lane Elementary SchoolLaurinburgSCOTLAND $              3,000
Wingate UniversityWingateUNION $              3,500
Henderson Collegiate, Inc.HendersonVANCE $              4,000
Herbert Akins Road ElementaryFuquay-VarinaWAKE $              3,000
Baseline Academic Assistance ServiceRaleighWAKE $              4,000
Helps Education FundRaleighWAKE $              4,000
Friends Of The Watauga County Public LibraryBooneWATAUGA $              2,750
Rones Chapel Area Community CenterMount OliveWAYNE $              3,000