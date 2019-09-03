Several fire departments are trying to extinguish a major structure fire that started on Tuesday morning in Goldsboro.
According to a post on Tuesday morning on the Goldsboro Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters from GFD, SJAFB, Belfast VFD, Rosewood VFD, Red Cross, and Goldsboro’s civilian Chaplain Corp., are battling a structure fire on the 600 block of George Street.
Anyone driving or walking near the area of the fire is asked to use caution as firefighters work to put out the fire and clear the scene.
Several fire departments battle structure fire in Goldsboro
