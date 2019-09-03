1  of  2
Closings
Dare County Schools Hyde County Schools

Several fire departments battle structure fire in Goldsboro

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.

Several fire departments are trying to extinguish a major structure fire that started on Tuesday morning in Goldsboro.

According to a post on Tuesday morning on the Goldsboro Fire Department’s Facebook page, firefighters from GFD, SJAFB, Belfast VFD, Rosewood VFD, Red Cross, and Goldsboro’s civilian Chaplain Corp., are battling a structure fire on the 600 block of George Street.

Anyone driving or walking near the area of the fire is asked to use caution as firefighters work to put out the fire and clear the scene.

  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.
  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.
  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.
  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.
  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.
  • Goldsboro, N.C. Fire Dept.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV