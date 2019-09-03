Several fire departments battle structure fire in Goldsboro

Duplin County officials have declared a State of Emergency for the entire county, effective at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Dorian.

The State of Emergency declaration was signed Tuesday by the Duplin County Board of Commissioners, and is effective "immediately," according to the document.

A State of Emergency allows the county Sheriff to implement curfews, and allows county officials to quickly spend and transfer funds to spend on emergencies without waiting for approval, among other tasks that make recovering from a hurricane an easier process.