Several individuals arrested on drug charges after search warrant in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) Several individuals have been arrested on drug charges after a search warrant in Plymouth.

The Washington County Sheriff Johnny Barnes announced that the Washington County Sheriffs Office and the Plymouth Police Department served a search warrant on May 17 at 117 Bateman Street in Plymouth.

The search warrant yielded 12.1 grams of crack cocaine, 22.2 grams of marijuana, 637 grams of heroin, five firearms (three of which were stolen), various drug paraphernalia, and illegal pyrotechnics and currency.

Yahsha Humphrey, 27, of Edenton, was a fugitive from Pennsylvania wanted for robbery with a dangerous weapon and parole violation and he was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a felony, officials said.

Zabah Humphrey, 31, of Edenton, was charged with possession of firearm by a felony.

Also arrested were: Khayyan Gales, 19, of Raleigh, Dinah Mathews, 19, of Greenville, Charmaine Coffield, 20, of Plymouth, Cessquam Simpson, 33, of Plymouth, Tyler Land, 18, of Hertford, Dquan Prebble, 35, of Hertford, Cedric Young Jr., 23, of Plymouth and James Brooks, 19, of Hertford.

All were charged with trafficking heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a control substance, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a control substance, conspiracy to sell and deliver cocaine, conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of pyrotechnics and possession of stolen firearms.