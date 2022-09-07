GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks is Sunday.

Several events throughout Eastern North Carolina will commemorate the anniversary. Several of those events are listed below. If you know of a local event that isn’t listed, please email us at newsdesk@wnct.com.

GREENVILLE

A National Day of Service and Remembrance will be held Sunday at Wildwood Park from 2 – 4 p.m. “Volunteer an hour or two of your time in honor of 9/11 Day,” a description of the event reads. “We’ll work together as a community to maintain and improve the trails at the park. Bring work gloves, a water bottle, and wear long pants and closed-toed shoes.” For more information, call (252) 329-4576 or email hbthompson@greenvillenc.gov.

JACKSONVILLE

The Onslow Civic Affairs Committee along with City of Jacksonville, Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, and Onslow County government partners will hold its 2022 Patriot Day Observance at 8:15 a.m. on Sept. 9 at the 9/11 Memorial Beam, Lejeune Memorial Gardens, 100 Montford Landing Road. The event will feature members of the honor guard from Jacksonville Public Safety Police and Fire, representatives from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to build the KIA (killed in action) Memorial, and performances from the 2d Marine Division Band, Jacksonville High School orchestra and White Oak High School chorus. The event is open to the public and will be livestreamed on Jacksonville’s government Facebook page. A recording of the ceremony will be aired on Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m. on G10TV and G10TV.org.

KINSTON

AMVETS Post 1111, in conjunction with Lenoir County Emergency Services and Greene Lamp, will be holding the 21st Annual Kinston/Lenoir County 9/11 Memorial Service at Pearson Park at 6 p.m. Sunday. Before the ceremony, activities for kids will be available starting at 5 p.m. Everyone who attends the ceremony will be given a small American flag. At the end of the ceremony, those flags will be placed near the memorial. Everyone will also have the option of making a short statement about how 9/11 has affected them. After the ceremony, there will be a time for silent prayer and reflection at the park until 8 p.m. In the event of rain, the event will be held at 6:15 p.m. at Kinston Fire Station One.

FAIRFIELD HARBOUR

The public is invited to the Fairfield Harbour 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 11. The ceremony will take place at the 9/11 Memorial located at Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department, 585 Broad Creek Road, from 8 – 9 a.m. The ceremony will include a color guard from Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station, some remarks, and the laying of a wreath. The 9/11 Memorial, which honors the victims of the 2001 terrorist attack, is located at the Fairfield Harbour Community Center and Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department. The 911 Memorial was dedicated in 2011 and includes actual girders from the World Trade Center.