Several OBX businesses targeted by counterfeit $50 bills

DARE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is now warning residents after several businesses in the Outer Banks received counterfeit bills.

Officials say 3 different businesses in Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head have had counterfeit $50 bills taken.

The bills look to be on very good quality paper but appear to have been washed and all with the same serial number.

It also appears to be a $1.00 bill that has been turned into a 50 dollar bill, which if you use the pen on it it will show up as a real bill.

Officials urge resident to contact local law enforcement if they suspect a bill to be counterfeit.

