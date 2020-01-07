Several people arrested as part of Operation ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Danny Heath announced that several people have been arrested as part of Operation ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ across eastern North Carolina.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office along with the Maysville Police Department, the National Guard Counter Drug Team, the SBI, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force seized several ounces of crystal methamphetamine valued over $12,000, heroin valued over $50,480, crack-cocaine valued over $1,580, cocaine valued over $14,000, marijuana valued over $9,000, MDMA (valued $4,250) and approximately $43,883.25 used for illegal sale of narcotics since February of 2019.

From February 5, 2019, to December 11, 2019, several individuals have been arrested on numerous charges.