Several people arrested as part of Operation ‘The Good, The Bad and the Ugly’

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) Sheriff Danny Heath announced that several people have been arrested as part of Operation ‘The Good, The Bad and The Ugly’ across eastern North Carolina.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office along with the Maysville Police Department, the National Guard Counter Drug Team, the SBI, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshal Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force seized several ounces of crystal methamphetamine valued over $12,000, heroin valued over $50,480, crack-cocaine valued over $1,580, cocaine valued over $14,000, marijuana valued over $9,000, MDMA (valued $4,250) and approximately $43,883.25 used for illegal sale of narcotics since February of 2019.
From February 5, 2019, to December 11, 2019, several individuals have been arrested on numerous charges.
- Willy ‘Billy’ Jett of Pink Hill
- Ronny Lynn Thomas of Trenton
- Malik Gray of Trenton
- Shakir Kinlaw of Pollocksville
- Brandi Marie Grazioli of Sneads Ferry
- Lyle Gilbo III of Jacksonville
- Martir Leonardo Ochoa Acosta of Rose Hill
- James Matthew Westbrook Jr. of New Bern
- Christina Seymour of Jacksonville
- Vernon Wesley Hill II of Hubert
- Charles Lassiter of Maysville
- Cassandra Stokes of Maysville
- Norbert Koonce of Maysville
- Casey Morgan of Trenton
- Leslie Moore of Maysville
- Samuel Stang of Maysville
- Robert Morris of Maysville
- Clinton Wright of Pollocksville
- Xavier Pegues of Pollocksville
- Jeremy Bill Combs of Pollocksville
- Larry Eugene Arnette Jr. of Newport
- Richard Dale Faulk
- Lance Hunter Taylor
- Craig Lester Hansley
- Kenneth R. Hacker III
- Jonathan Trevor Kast
- Jefferie Glen Mattocks
- Lisa Hattenhauer Graf
- William Ashford Burroughs of Pollocksville
- Gary Lee Williams Jr. of Atlantic Beach
- Thomas Darrin Jones of Kinston
- Xavier Rashawn Pegues of Pollocksville
- Kirek Antonio Rhodes of New Bern
- Darren Harper of New Bern
- Donelle ‘Smoke’ Myers
- Creed Allen Roberts
- William Earl Roberts III
- Bobby Joe Morgan of Trenton
- Lawrence Hill of Maysville
- Anthony Dillahunt
- Damian Hill
- Allen Dreves
- Marcellus Meadows
- Jeffrey Stang
- Martheina Starkey
- Jamil Laron Blunt of Deep Run
- Curtis William King
- Christopher Lynn White of Trenton
- Gregory Wade Howard
- Lanny T. Becton of Pollocksville
- Brysen Jacob Whaley
- Houston Lane Sullivan of Maysville
- James Dahlbender of Hubert
- Hunter Chase Taylor of Kinston
- Malcolm Goodman
- Christian Rory-Derrick Martin Stayhorn