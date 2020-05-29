Several reports of Portuguese Man-O-War in Surf City, officials say

SURF CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Town of Surf City officials said they have been reports of Portuguese Man-O-War are in the area.

Portuguese Man-O-War can deliver a powerful sting and may have other negative effects.

Officials said people should be cautious as these are very dangerous and should be avoided whether in the water or washed onshore.

Along with the dangerous rip currents, the Town is advising that people swim at their own risk, but highly discourages entering the water at this time.

If you are stung please call 9-1-1 so they can assess the situation.